One killed in Oakland triple shooting near Fox Theater

Oakland police are investigating a early Wednesday morning shooting, in which at least one person was killed near the Fox Theater.

The Oakland Police Department patrol desk told KTVU that officers were called to the area of 19th Street and Telegraph Avenue, just after 1:30 a.m.

Early indications were that three people were shot, including one person who died from the injuries.

The area remained active as of early Wednesday morning, as there was no official word on what happened to the shooter or shooters.

Dozens of evidence markers dotted the street and sidewalk. And some chaos was captured on videos posted on Citizen App.

Police did not release any information about a motive or suspects.

source: Citizen App

