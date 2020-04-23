One person killed in Hwy 580 crash

article

At least one person has died following a solo-vehicle crash on eastbound Interstate Highway 580 just east of Castro Valley early Thursday

morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The CHP said the collision was first reported at 1:24 a.m. just east of Eden Canyon Road in unincorporated Alameda County.

The driver of the vehicle was transported to a hospital, where

they were pronounced dead. They weren't immediately identified.

As of 2:40 a.m., there are no freeway closures associated with the

crash.