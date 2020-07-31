One person taken to the hospital in early morning North Beach fire

San Francisco firefighters are battling a residential fire in the North Beach-area early Friday morning.

The fire broke out at about 2 a.m. Friday, along Powell Street, near Vandewater Street and Bay.

The fire department announced that one person was rescued and taken to the hospital. A dog was also rescued.

Authorities are asking people to avoid the area.

Citizen App showed firefighters and police officers at the scene, with heavy smoke coming from the 3-story residential complex.

Some people in the area took photos of the scene and posted them on social media.

The fire department has not yet determine a cause of the fire.

