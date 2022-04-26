OUSD urges parents to keep kids home from school on Friday over teacher strike

The Oakland Unified School District is bracing for another teacher strike on Friday and asked for parents to keep their children home that day.

In a message sent to parents, the district said school buildings will be open on Friday and staff are required to come to work, but the district anticipates staffing shortages after the teachers' union declared they will strike on Friday.

"We do not believe that we’ll be able to cover the high number of expected staff absences with substitutes or reassigned central office staff," OUSD said. "Therefore, we are asking all families not to send their children to school on Friday."

The Oakland Education Association said it wants to send a message to the district that it disapproves of school closures that impact Black and brown neighborhoods.

"Our students need investments not school closures," said Keith Brown, president of the teachers' union.

Brown said the district violated an agreement that would require no less than one year of engagement with stakeholders before making a decision to close a school.

"There is an agreement we have with the Oakland Unified School District that there must be a year of engagement before making such a decision," Brown said on Sunday.

This planned strike follows months of protests, rallies, even a hunger strike that lasted 18 days.