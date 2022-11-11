Overturned big rig shuts I-680 in Pleasanton

Northbound I-680 in Pleasanton will be closed for hours due to a truck that crashed and blocked all lanes.

The California Highway Patrol said the area on the freeway south of Bernal Avenue will be closed till at least 8:30 a.m.

Drivers stuck in the backup were directed to turn around and drive along the shoulder to exit I-680.

Traffic on the southbound side is moving more slowly as well.

The big rig fell on its side around 5:00 a.m. It's unclear what caused the crash.