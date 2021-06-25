Overturned box truck blocking lanes on I-80 near the MacArthur Maze, Sig-Alert issued

An overturned box truck snarled traffic along the eastbound lanes of I-80 near the MacArthur Maze late Friday morning.

The incident was first reported at 10:15 a.m., according to California Highway Patrol logs.

There's no word if anyone was injured in the collision, or what caused the box truck to overturn.

The CHP has issued a Sig-Alert and advises motorists to expect traffic delays for the next several hours.