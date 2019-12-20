Overturned crane shuts down Highway 237

article

An overturned crane has blocked all eastbound lanes of Highway 237 near First Street in San Jose. One westbound lane is also closed.

The mobile crane was headed westbound along the freeway about 6 a.m., when the driver lost control and went through the guardrail into eastbound lanes and overturned near the Zanker Road offramp, the CHP said.

Crews are working to contain and clean up a diesel fuel, hydraulic oil and motor oil spill according to the San Jose Fire Department. Eastbound 237 is expected to remain closed throughout the morning.

Commuters are advised to avoid the area and take alternate routes.