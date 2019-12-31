Owner of pit bull shot in Menlo Park says attack was unprovoked

The family of a dog shot and wounded in its own yard in Menlo Park on Sunday, say the attack was unprovoked and whoever is responsible, is a danger to the community.

Police say a man on a bicycle shot Rambo, the family pet pit bull, for apparently no reason. It happened near the corner of Hollyburne Ave. and Pierce Rd. at about 8:30 p.m. right after the 49ers game.

"It's a cruel world. Cruel people in this world. Man. How could you do that to an innocent little animal? Man. Can't even stand up for themselves," said Damian Young, the dog's owner.

It happened in an instant. Rambo was in his front yard on a bathroom break when he was shot by a passing bicyclist.

"I come out here, just to hear Rambo crying and I instantly called 911. You know, I had to react. I didn't want to lose him or anything," said Young.

Rambo, who is 4-years-old, was shot in the shoulder in what appears to have been a senseless attack.

Young's father was with Rambo in the yard when a man riding a mountain bike saw the dog and stopped. Menlo Park police the bicyclist then pulled out a handgun, chambered a round and fired a shot at Rambo.

"It just went right here to his neck, only going through the first layer and it traveled past his shoulder and into his belly," Young said.

Young is raising money to pay for surgery to remove the bullet.

"It's still inside, but it's not harming him or anything," he said.

Young said he's had Rambo since he was a puppy. The dog is protective, he says, but wouldn't hurt anyone.

"That's like my little brother, basically. He's part of the family and to hear him get shot is so tragic," said Young. "Karma's coming your way and, I don't know. You're a bad person and you should feel bad for yourself."

Police are asking anyone with information on the shooter or surveillance video to come forward.