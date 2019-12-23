Owners want to sell Oakland home 'Moms 4 Housing' took over

A group that helps at-risk youth find work is asking the women living in a home in Oakland illegally to leave so the property can be renovated and sold.

James Washington found of Shelter 37, said he's partnering with the real estate company that owns the home on Magnolia Street.

Washington said he hopes to renovate the home with help from local at-risk youth and then sell it to a first time homebuyer.

The women from the group "Moms 4 Housing" took over the home in November and have been living there ever since.

They were due to be evicted in early December, but a judge granted them a 15-day reprieve and ordered them back to court on Dec. 30.

The women say housing is a human right and believe they have a legal right to stay in the home.

