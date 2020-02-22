Palo Alto couple found alive after disappearing near Point Reyes on Valentine's Day

article

A Palo Alto couple that had been missing for more than a week in a tiny community in Marin County, was found alive Saturday morning.

Due to the rugged, heavily-wooded area where Carol Kiparsky, 77, and Ian Irwin, 72, were located, the Marin County Sheriff's Office helicopter, Henry 1, would fly the couple out to the Inverness general store on Sir Francis Drake Boulevard, and then an ambulance would take them to a hospital to get checked out.

Authorities told KTVU that the couple was alert and talking.

Hope had faded that Kiparsky and Irwin would be found safe.

The Sheriff's Office had shifted the search from a rescue effort to a recovery mission.

Kiparsky and Irwin were last seen on Valentine's Day, at their Airbnb rented cottage on Via De La Vista road in the community of Inverness.

Authorities had stopped the ground search, to give crews a break, while focusing their attention on the water.

Tracking dogs had picked up a scent along the beach, closest to the cottage.

Saturday's search involved 30 to 40 people, including the Sheriff's Office mounted posse.

Officials also brought in a plane, drones, and boats to conduct searches in the air and in the water.

The couple's disappearance was a mystery, since their cellphones and other belongings were still at the cottage

Irwin is a renowned Parkinson's disease researcher, while Kiparsky is a linguist and author.

