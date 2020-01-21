Palo Alto investigate shooting in business parking lot

article

Palo Alto police closed a major thoroughfare early Tuesday morning to investigate a shooting in the parking lot of a business that is home to a martial arts studio.

The shooting occurred about 3 a.m., police said in the 700 block of San Antonio Road.

Police closed eastbound San Antonio Road between Leghorn Street and East Charleston Road during the investigation.

