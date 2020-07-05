Park Fire near Morgan Hill leads to evacuation orders

article

The Park Fire on a wooded ridgeline outside Morgan Hill has grown to 100 acres overnight, Cal Fire said Sunday morning.

Crews responded just after midnight to the vegetation fire off East Dunne Road and Morgan Hill near Anderson Lake, with some 150 personnel at the scene.

Evacuations ordered of homes in the area of Finley Ridge Road, outside the Morgan Hill city limits, remain in effect.

A hard road closure on East Dunne Rd prior to Anderson Lake is in effect.

Cal Fire asks the public to avoid the area.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation as of 4:15 a.m. Sunday morning.