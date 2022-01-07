Partial data shows graduation rates, test scores slumped at California schools during pandemic

New data suggests test scores and graduation rates dipped at California's K-12 schools during the pandemic.

The partial data released Friday shows an incomplete picture, but offers an early glimpse into the effects of distance learning on students, something that has been heavily politicized and polarizing as the pandemic wears on.

California Department of Education data looked at 6 million public schools students' performance in English and math and whether high school seniors graduated on time during spring of 2021.

Reports suggest the results show 49% of the students who took the state test were proficient or above in English. That figure dropped to 34% in the subject of math. The Chronicle reports it's a drop in both subjects from two years earlier.

State schools Superintendent Tony Thurmond said the data emphasizes what school districts said about "the challenges that students and educators faced during the pandemic" and that they were, "multi-dimensional and disruptive to learning and mental health."

"It’s clear that the learning lag most affected younger children, as we would expect. It’s hard to go to school on computer by Zoom for little kids who are just learning to be focused and work with pencils," said Linda Darling-Hammond, president of the State Board of Education. "The other thing of course is that we really do know where the kids suffered the most."

Part of the new focus for California schools will include investments in education that addresses inequities that contribute to disproportionate learning gaps for students of color.

The new figures released Friday show that chronic absenteeism spiked and graduation rates dropped for students of color and disadvantaged students during the pandemic.

Advertisement

Associated Press contributed to this story.

