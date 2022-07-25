Partial Telegraph Ave. closure in Berkeley due to vehicle crash

article

Berkeley police are advising the public to avoid area of Telegraph Avenue and Derby Street Monday evening, due to a vehicle crash.

According to police, the crash has led to the closure of Telegraph between Ward and Carleton, as well as closed Derby between Dana and Regent.

Police called the crash a "major traffic collision" in a statement.

Authorities have not announced if anyone has been injured, and there is no estimated time for the roads to be reopened.