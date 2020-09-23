Pedestrian killed in suspected DUI crash in Petaluma

article

A Cotati man who is already facing DUI charges in a separate case, is now suspected of driving drunk and hitting and killing a pedestrian Tuesday night in Petaluma, police said.

According to authorities, 41-year-old James Watkins was driving a 2011 white Toyota Prius, when it went off the road, over the pavement and hit a 53-year-old man, who was standing on the sidewalk at South McDowell Boulevard and Baywood Drive.

Police said two off-duty law enforcement officers and one off-duty nurse were giving the man medical care when other officers arrived.

He was taken to Petaluma Valley Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Watkins, whose car landed in the middle of a roundabout, was uninjured, but police suspected he was drunk, and he was tested at a local hospital.

Watkins was arrested and booked into the Sonoma County Main Adult Detention Facility on suspicion of felony DUI and vehicular manslaughter.

Advertisement

Authorities said he is currently facing DUI charges in a separate crash two years ago.

The identity of the 53-year-old victim is being withheld, pending notification to his family.