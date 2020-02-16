Pedestrian seriously injured by car in San Francisco

article

A pedestrian was seriously injured Saturday night near the intersection of Lombard and Steiner Streets in San Francisco's Cow Hollow neighborhood, police said.

Police were called about 8:27 p.m. Saturday to that intersection on a report of a vehicle collision, said police Officer Robert Rueca. Officers arrived to find a pedestrian with life-threatening injuries. That pedestrian was taken to a local hospital.

The driver involved in the collision remained on the scene, Rueca said, and it had not been determined as of 10:30 p.m. whether drugs and/or alcohol played a part in this accident.

Lombard Street at Steiner was shut down as of 10:30 p.m. as police continue their investigation, Rueca said.