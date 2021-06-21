Pedestrian struck by driver at Fisherman's Wharf has life-threatening injuries, SFPD investigating

article

San Francisco police are searching for the driver of a vehicle who struck and injured a pedestrian at Fisherman's Wharf on Monday.

Police said the driver fled, leaving the woman who was struck with life-threatening injuries, near Beach Street and Columbus Avenue around 5 p.m. A source tells KTVU the victim is an employee at the Argonaut Hotel.

SFPD issued a photo of a white Infiniti QX60 SUV, license plate number 7MJJ084.

Police said the vehicle was involved in auto burglaries in the area before the crash.

Anyone who has seen the vehicle should call 911 and tell dispatchers the direction of the vehicle's travel.

KTVU's Henry Lee and Christien Kafton contributed to this story.