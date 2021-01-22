Pelosi will send Trump impeachment article to Senate on Monday, Schumer says

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) expects to receive an article of impeachment from the House of Representatives on Monday.

On Friday, Schumer stood on the Senate floor and announced House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) would be delivering the impeachment article next week, which would trigger a trial for former President Donald Trump.

"There will be a trial," Schumer said. "It will be a full trial, it will be a fair trial"

Schumer downplayed the notion that Trump shouldn't face a Senate trial since he's no longer in office.

On Jan. 13, the House voted to impeach Trump for a second time for inciting a deadly insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. It's the first time in the history of the country that a president has been impeached twice.

During the insurrection, a pro-Trump mob stormed the Capitol as Congress conducted the count of the electoral votes. The rioters overwhelmed Capitol police and breached the building shouting things like "stop the steal" and "hang Mike Pence."

Five people have died since the riot.

Before the siege, Trump had spent weeks telling his supporters that the 2020 election had been stolen from him through widespread voter fraud. Those claims were repeatedly proven false at the state and local level.

Just hours before the count, Trump spoke at a rally outside the White House, where the mob began their journey to the Capitol.

On Thursday, Senate Minority leader Mitch McConnell pushed to delay the start of the trial to February to give the former president time to prepare and review his case.

This story was reported from Atlanta.