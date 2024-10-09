Peninsula Trump supporters welcome JD Vance back

The snarled evening commute on Wednesday in Woodside had little to do with work and everything to do with trying to win the November general election.

"I’m here to celebrate ( JD) Vance. And we want Vance to know, he is loved here in California," said Trump supporter Rosa Ruiz as she waved a large American flag.

She was among 100 politically right-leaning people who gathered around 5 p.m. for a GOP celebration, at the corner of Woodside and Whiskey Hill roads to see vice presidential nominee Sen. J.D. Vance, R-Ohio.

"Everyone getting together shows that we have our voice now. And I think a lot of us have been inside the home quiet. I think it’s good that if the left can have their voice, we can have our voice too," said Dave Melchner, another proud Trump supporter.

This is the second visit in a month by the Republican ticket to the Peninsula, likely attracted by a wealthy donor base. But organizers said the country's social issues drew them to the roadside and the town.

"I live socialism, I live corruption. I live a lot of things that weren’t good for my former country. So I realize America is the best place," said a co-organizer who asked not to be identified.

To help push the "America is Best" message, vendors sold a variety of Trump-branded merchandise. Two tables displayed Trump T-shirts, hats, scarves, and novelty items.

"They don’t have it," said vendor Marty Miller, when asked why sales were so brisk. "Nobody’s been doing it around here. That’s the big appeal. There are places on the street where some people are doing it, but not to the extent I am."

For Republicans, Trump supporters, and anyone else on the right, Wednesday night offered another chance to toot their horns in support of their ticket.

"When you come out here you feel patriotism. It doesn’t matter who you are, we welcome everybody," said Ruiz.