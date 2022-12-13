Person dies in Highway 4 crash in Pittsburg

article

A collision on Highway 4 killed one person in Pittsburg on Tuesday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The death was reported on eastbound Highway 4 near the Railroad Avenue off-ramp shortly after 11 a.m.

Video at the scene showed police motorcycles and a fire truck circling a silver SUV in the middle of the highway. It's hood and front bumper were crumpled.

A white van was seen on the highway nearby with its doors and trunk left open.

A person died on state Highway 4 in Pittsburg near Railroad Avenue. Dec. 13, 2022

