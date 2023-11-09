'Person in distress' causing major backup on Bay Bridge into San Francisco

Authorities say a person in distress is on the Bay Bridge in the middle of the span, causing significant traffic delays.

A crisis intervention team is on the scene right now working to help that person who is on the bridge.

This is all unfolding in the westbound lanes of the Bay Bridge just east of Treasure Island; so not quite halfway to San Francisco. All lanes except the slow lanes have been reopened to allow traffic to flow.

If driving from the East Bay trying to get into the city, a tremendous backup is seen at the Bay Bridge toll plaza. Currently, it is bumper-to-bumper heading all the way toward the scene, where first responders are seen working.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area on the Bay Bridge headed westbound and into San Francisco.

This story is developing and will be updated with more information.