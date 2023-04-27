Person injured in San Francisco shooting at Market & 4th streets, another detained

One person was shot and injured in downtown San Francisco Thursday evening, police say.

SFPD say the shooting happened at around 6:30 on the 800 block of Market Street. The extent of the person's injuries who was shot are not known. Police said one person was detained and is possibly involved in the shooting.

Officers who arrived to the scene located the victim suffering from gunshot injuries. They rendered aid and the victim was transported to a local hospital.

Police are asking anyone with information about this shooting to come forward as they investigate.

The shooting happened in a very busy area. This is where Market, Stockton and Ellis streets intersect near the Levi's Store, Old Navy and other popular stores.

This is a breaking news story. We will update with the latest information as we gather more details.