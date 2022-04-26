Person of interest held in San Jose baby kidnap case, police say

article

San Jose police on Tuesday said they have identified a person of interest in connection to the alleged kidnap of a 3-month-old baby boy and that she has provided "inconsistent" statements to authorities.

The unidentified woman was with baby Brandon Cuellar's grandmother when the infant was taken from an apartment complex on Monday around 1 p.m., Sgt. Christian Camarillo said at a news conference. The grandmother was unloading groceries when the baby was abducted from the apartment at Elm and McKenzie streets.

The woman has not been charged with any crime at this point, Camarillo said, but she is someone police are "really focused on," as she allegedly changed her story several times.

"She knows more than she's telling us," Camarillo said.

In addition, Camarillo said that the man who was seen taking the baby away on surveillance video also showed up to the grandmother's apartment with a baby carrier.

"This was planned," Camarillo said. "This was not random."

Camarillo said he was confident that he would have "good news" later to report in the day.

"Our No. 1 goal is to get baby Brandon home," Camarillo said.

His comments came after a confusing morning, adding drama to an already intense search for the 3-month-old boy.

At about 5 a.m., the California Highway Patrol shared an image of a 2011 silver Nissan Quest that they said was the possible suspect vehicle involved in the kidnap of the baby.

But then about 90 minutes later, San Jose police said they couldn't confirm what the CHP was making public and soon afterward, the CHP pulled the picture of the van from its Twitter feed.

Why the van image was shared and then deleted was not made clear.

In addition, early Tuesday, a tow truck was seen taking a blue Nissan Pathfinder with Georgia license plates away from the neighborhood but police would not say if that vehicle was related to the kidnap suspect search.

WATCH: Video of kidnapper walking away with 3-month old boy in San Jose

On Monday, police released surveillance video of a man wearing a mask carrying the baby away in a baby carrier. The suspect was described as a Latino man with a dark complexion and short hair. He was last seen wearing a gray baseball cap, a black face mask, a dark blue shirt, black pants and gray shoes with white trim.

The baby was last seen wearing a white long-sleeve onesie with dinosaurs on it.

The grandmother had been watching her grandson when his mother was at work. The mother has been cooperating with police.

Camarillo said the father is out of the picture and is incarcerated. He would not provide any more information about the father.

"We're going to stay on this until we find this baby," Camarillo said.

Police said to call detectives at: (408) 277-4166 or 911 if you’ve seen the suspect or the baby.

Additional photo of Brandon Cuellar.

