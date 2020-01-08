Person on BART tracks near Concord causing major delays

article

BART officials say a person is on the trackway near Concord station Wednesday night is causing major delays on the Antioch line in the Antioch and SFO Airport directions.

Service is stopped between Pleasant Hill and Concord Stations. The delay was reported at 6:04 p.m.

BART tweeted that personnel and BART police were trying to rescue the individual from the trackway. The transit agency has turned off power on the tracks. It is not clear how the person ended up on the tracks.

Trains are turning back at both Concord and Pleasant Hill toward SFO.

BART says Contra Costa Connections bus numbers #11, 14 and 15 are providing mutual aid between the affected stations.

This is a breaking news story.