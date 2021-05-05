Person on scooter killed by hit-and-run driver in San Jose

article

(KTVU) -- San Jose police are looking for the driver responsible for a deadly hit-and-run that claimed the life of a person on a scooter.

The crash happened just before 10 p.m. Tuesday on Kooser Road, near Almaden Winery Park.

Officers closed Koose Road for several hours, between Camden Avenue and Ardmore Way to investigate.

The police department tweeted this was the 16th deadly traffic crash in San Jose this year.

Authorities have not revealed the make or model of the car in this latest crash, or the victim's identity.