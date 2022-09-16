Person on tracks in Oakland causing major BART delays

article

A person on the tracks is causing major system-wide delays on BART Friday afternoon. Officials say the person is on the tracks at 19th Street in Oakland.

BART officials said the person was on the tracks as the train approached, but did not have an update on their status. The incident was first reported on social media at around 4:20 p.m.

BART officials said police and fire departments are responding as well as BART "frontline" staff. As a result, service is truncated between MacArthur, West Oakland and Lake Merritt stations. Train service is stopped in Downtown Oakland in the Antioch, Berryessa, Richmond and San Francisco directions.

Train operators on BART cars will have the latest updates.

AC Transit is providing mutual aid between MacArthur and 12th Street - Oakland City Center. Riders can use buses 6 and 18.

Officials did not indicate how the person ended up on the tracks.

