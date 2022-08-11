Person rescued after falling 20 feet down manhole in Morgan Hill

article

Rescue teams, including Morgan Hill Fire Department and police rescued someone who fell 20-feet down a manhole on Thursday. The male patient is being transported to a hospital for further assessment, Cal Fire officials say.

The fire agency first posted on social media about the incident at 3:43 p.m. The person fell at Ridgeview Court and Jackson Oaks Drive.

The patient's condition is not known. It is not clear how this person fell down the hole.

Cal Fire and Santa Clara County Fire Department assisted with the rescue effort.