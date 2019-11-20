PG&E begins cutting power to customers in North Bay counties

Pacific Gas and Electric began cutting power to customers in the North Bay Wednesday morning in its first phase of to reduce the threat of fire danger, the electric company said.

The utility shut off power in portions of its service areas around 7 a.m., first starting in Lake, Mendocino, Napa, Solano, portions of Sonoma, Yolo counties.

The company is still monitoring weather conditions to determine the need and timing of additional outages for Butte, El Dorado, Nevada, Placer, Plumas, Sierra, Yuba, and the Guerneville area of Sonoma County.

An anticipated power shutoff start time for PG&E territories in North Valley Counties (Shasta and portions of Tehama) were scheduled for 8 a.m. Glenn County was supposed to lose power at 9 a.m.

According to the latest update on PG&E's website, outages could go into the evening, about 4 p.m.

The utility expects to have power restored by Thursday morning or the afternoon.

PG&E opened Community Resource Centers where restrooms, bottled water, electronic device charging, and air conditioning are provided for up to 100 people at each center. The address of the locations can be found at www.pge.com/pspsupdates.

Initially, the utility warned 303,000 customers in 25 counties of looming blackouts. That number was later reduced to 16 counties.

County breakdown of forecasted outage numbers:

Lake: 12,800 customers

Mendocino:173 customers

Napa: 10,400 customers

Solano: 81 customers

Sonoma: 19,200 customers

*Power hasn't been shut off in West Sonoma County, so figure could be lower