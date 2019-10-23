PG&E MAP: Round 2 of power shutoffs may impact these areas
OAKLAND, Calif. (KTVU) - Residents in parts of the North Bay and the Sierra Foothills are bracing for round 2 of PG&E power shutoffs amid forecasts of dry, hot and windy weather conditions that pose elevated risks for wildfires.
The utility will begin turning off power in 17 counties starting at 2 p.m. with parts of the North Bay expected to lose power at 3 p.m.
Approximately 179,000 customers will be impacted by power shutoffs late Wednesday afternoon and into early Thursday morning. PG&E hopes to restore power lines within 48 hours after high winds subside.
Bay Area Counties by the Numbers
Napa County (7,533 customers)
Affected areas: St Helena, communities near the Silverado Trail: Angwin, Calistoga, Deer Park, Lake Berryessa, Napa, Oakville, Pope Valley, Rutherford, St Helena, Yountville
Sonoma County (28,460 customers)
Affected areas: Annapolis, Boyes Hot Springs, Cloverdale, Fulton, Geyserville, Glen Ellen, Guerneville, Healdsburg, Kenwood, Larkfield, Santa Rosa, Sonoma, Windsor
San Mateo County (907 customers)
Affected areas: Emerald Hills, Half Moon Bay, La Honda, Loma Mar, Pescadero, Portola Valley, Rackerby, Redwood City, San Gregorio, Woodside