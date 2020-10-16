PG&E power shutoffs coincide with sweltering heat, restoration continues

The lights and AC are coming back on for many in the Bay Area Friday. This comes after PG&E's latest Public Safety Power Shut Off left parts of 24 counties in the dark since Wednesday night. For many, it was especially difficult in the middle of a mini heat wave.

The heat plus high winds, bring back harsh memories for some here in Sonoma County.

"In 2017, the house next door to us burned down. And this one, friends of ours up in Alamos lost their house. So we know that it's a tinderbox. We're just the tinder box," says Joanna, who lives just east of Sonoma.

And so she says PG&E's Public Safety Power Shut Off didn't seem so bad by comparison.

"It was pretty decent. I actually stayed out of the house during the day and came back at night so by then it started to cool off. So yeah we're lucky," she says.

In all, about 41,000 customers were impacted in parts of 24 counties.

With peak wind gusts Wednesday reaching 65 miles an hour.

But now, the weather "all clear" has been given. And PG&E is systematically bringing the power back on.

Places like Alameda, Contra Costa, and Santa Cruz counties are 100% restored.

Sonoma County, by mid afternoon, was more than halfway there.

"You have an inspector and a lineman and a crew basically going inch by inch along those lines, making sure there isn't any damage. And then we have helicopters, eyes in the sky, also doing inspections on those lines," says Deanna Contreras, a PG&E spokesperson.

Still, while the winds have abated, the heat hasn't yet.

"I mean it's hot. It makes it really hard to be outside, especially with the kids," says resident Yoani Ismond.

It's left residents and business owners looking for shade.

At B&V's Whiskey Bar and Grille, they've got a spot ready for those looking to leave their hot homes and have a cool drink.

Still its hard on staff.

"You've got to think about keeping people on during it and making sure they're taken care of. Basically our staff is getting cooled down cause being out here it's kinda difficult. Thank god we have this shade over here," says the establishment's owner, Codi Binkley.

PG&E expects to have power fully restored by 10 p.m. Friday.