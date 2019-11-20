Expand / Collapse search

PG&E scales back shutoff areas, approximately 48,000 customers without power

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KTVU) - Pacific Gas and Electric drastically reduced the number of customers impacted by Wednesday's shutoff, removing 83,000 customers from its scope of outage areas.  

The utility shut off power in portions of its service areas around 7 a.m., first starting in Lake, Mendocino, Napa, Solano, portions of Sonoma, and Yolo counties, leaving 48,000 customers in the dark. 

The electric company said wind speeds exceeding 50 mph were recorded earlier in the day in most of those counties, including wind speeds over 70 mph in Sonoma County.

"Strong winds have the potential for damage and hazards to the electric system, which could ignite wildfires if lines are energized," the company said in a press release. "Parts of Northern California are experiencing one of the driest starts to the rain season, which began Oct. 1, in recent history."

PG&E is still monitoring evolving weather conditions to determine the need and timing of additional outages for 14,000 customers in Butte, Plumas, Tehama. 

Approximately, 83,000 customers in El Dorado, Nevada, Placer, Sierra, Yuba, and western Sonoma County previously notified they would lose power, were later told they were no longer part of the shutoff.  

The utility hopes to have power restored by Thursday night. 

PG&E opened Community Resource Centers where restrooms, bottled water, electronic device charging, and air conditioning are provided for up to 100 people at each center. The address of the locations can be found at www.pge.com/pspsupdates.

Initially, the PG&E warned 303,000 customers in 25 counties of looming blackouts. The company said it removed 150,000 customers from the scope of the lastest shutoff. 

County breakdown of forecasted outage numbers: 

Lake: 12,800 customers

Mendocino:173 customers

Napa: 10,400 customers

Solano: 81 customers 

Sonoma: 19,200 customers 

*The shutoff was canceled for West Sonoma County, so the figure could be lower

 

