PG&E to move forward with power shutoffs Tuesday, could impact 600K customers

Pacific Gas and Electric confirmed Monday evening that it's moving forward with another round of power shutoffs that could impact over 600,000 customers.

The electric company said customers in 29 counties would be without power starting Tuesday. They claim the measure is to reduce wildfire risks as another severe wind event arrives and tapers off mid-day Wednesday.

Portions of the following counties are currently expected to be impacted: Alameda, Alpine, Amador, Butte, Calaveras, Contra Costa, El Dorado, Humboldt, Kern, Lake, Marin, Mendocino, Napa, Nevada, Placer, Plumas, San Mateo, Santa Clara, Santa Cruz, Shasta, Sierra, Siskiyou, Solano, Sonoma, Tehama, Trinity, Tuolumne, Yolo and Yuba.

The upcoming wind event is expected to start Tuesday morning in the North Valley, North Bay and Sierra Foothills; Tuesday afternoon in the southern Sierra Foothills; Tuesday evening in Kern County; and very early Wednesday in the Bay Area. The weather should clear in all areas by mid-day Wednesday.

The utility said it's possible that customers impacted by the Oct. 26 shutoff could be part of Tuesday's outage. It’s also possible that customers who are still without power, may not have electricity until Friday, Nov. 1.