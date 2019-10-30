PG&E turns the lights on, community comes out to support of seniors left in dark

After nearly five days of living in the dark, with no heat, electricity or elevators to take the wheelchair-bound up and down the stairs, Pacific Gas and Electric finally turned on the power at a low-income apartment building for 60 seniors in Marin County.

Most, if not all, of the Bay Area was restored to power on Wednesday after a series of PG&E power shutoffs. As winds gusts at speeds of 102 mph over the weekend, PG&E wanted to prevent more of its equipment from toppling and sparking any more wildfires. To date, the utility might be responsible for at least six fires this season.

The prolonged outage was especially tough for the elderly living at Bennett House on Taylor Drive in Fairfax. Their power was off from Saturday to Wednesday at 3 p.m.

"There were absolutely no lights anywhere in the hall,"said Phyllis Gould, 98, who was one of the first female Rose the Riveter welders at the Kaiser shipyard in 1942 and a current docent at the Rosie the Rivert/World War II Home Front National Historical Park in Richmond. "Just black."

She and the other residents walked around with headlamps in the blackened hallways. Others who live upstairs were confined to their bedrooms because of physical disabilities as they weren't able to get downstairs because the elevators weren't working. One resident had a generator and was able to help out a bit, powering up a TV and residents' phones for a while. One man was down to his last two candles.

Phyllis Gould, 98, an original Rosie the Riveter, has been living in the dark in Fairfax, Calif. since Saturday. Oct. 29, 2019

In a panic, Gould called KTVU for help. The story of her power outage ran late Tuesday night and people from all over, including police, health services and strangers came by to check in and offer food, generators and company.

"It's amazing," said resident Barbara "Babs" Glinn, adding that all types of people also came by with soup and blankets.

Marina Dour and her mother saw the story on KTVU and decided to make the seniors a bunch of sandwiches.

"It was so depressing," Dour said. ""We to make sure they had enough. I didn't want them to be without food."

Mercy Housing president Doug Shoemaker said that the units are apartments and that there are no on-care managers to help out 24/7. "This isn't a nursing home," he said.

That said, his agency brought in some short-term emergency generators to install for the next power outage. And he vowed that longer-term plans and generators are being installed during a renovation of the building.