PG&E warns of rolling blackouts in three Bay Area counties tonight

Based on current power usage forecasts, the California Independent System Operator (ISO) will likely direct PG&E to enact rotating power outages in the early to late Sunday evening in portions of San Francisco, San Mateo and Contra Costa counties, affecting an estimated 210,000 customers.

None of the outages is expected to last into the overnight hours.

Outages will last an estimated one to two hours. PG&E's Emergency Operations Center is activated as of Sunday evening, working closely with the ISO to support these temporary outages.

Rotating outages are needed when the Independent System Operator is unable to meet contingency power reserve requirements. During these "Stage 3"emergencies, the ISO will typically order the state's utilities, including PG&E, to reduce electrical load by turning off service immediately, in order to prevent larger outages on the grid.

Utilities will not be able to give advance warning to customers.

These rotating outages differ from the PG&E "Public Safety Power Shutoffs" called during specific high-fire-threat conditions, and are not related to any issues with PG&E's equipment or its ability to deliver energy locally.

PG&E customers are "strongly urged" to conserve electricity through at least Wednesday night through measures including raising thermostats to at least 78 degrees, using a ceiling fan to bolster air conditioners' performance, covering windows, avoid using the oven, open the refrigerator as few times as possible and use washing machines and dishwashers early in the morning or after 10 p.m.