Pittsburg crash involving wrong-way car kills 5, including children

article

(KTVU)- Five people were killed in a head-on crash that involved a wrong-way car in Pittsburg early Thursday morning, CHP said.

The collision happened just after midnight Thursday on Highway 4, near Loveridge Road.

Authorities say a Hyundai giong eastbound on the westbound lanes of the highway, slammed head-on into a Ford SUV.

The Hyundai carried the driver and 3 passengers who were described as "juveniles."

The Ford had just the driver.

All 5 people were killed in the collision.

The CHP issued a sigalert and closed all westbound lanes.

Two of the lanes reopened at about 3:30 a.m., and the entire roadway was cleared just before 4 a.m. Thursday.

Authorities are just beginning its investigation, so officers have not released any names or ages of those killed.

The CHP says it's also early to tell whether alcohol or drugs could have been a factor in this crash.