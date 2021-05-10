Plan in the works for San Francisco's high school seniors to return to campus before graduation

High school seniors in the San Francisco Unified School District (SFUSD) may get a chance to return to campus and connect with classmates and teachers face to face again before closing out their high school career.

SFUSD officials told KTVU the district has sent a survey to families of high school seniors, in an effort to gauge their interest in returning to limited in-person activities for a few weeks this spring before the end of school instruction on June 2.

"SFUSD is working on more opportunities for high school seniors who are celebrating this milestone in life to come together in the last weeks of school," the district stated in a frequently asked questions section it set up. Those opportunities included college and career assistance, tutoring and study hall, and/or wellness support.

The majority of high school and middle students were largely left out of the district’s reopening plan, which allowed for its elementary and preschool students to gradually return to classrooms on a rolling basis last month.

The plan did allow for almost 2,000 middle and high schoolers in "focal populations" to return for in-person learning three weeks ago. Those in focal populations included students in special day classes, students experiencing homelessness, those living in foster care and public housing, and students who have had limited engagement learning virtually.

As far as what the opportunities for the wider graduating class of 2021 would look like, school officials said that seniors would likely have limited days on campus-- no more than one to two days a week.

In addition, not all SFUSD high school campuses would be reopening and students would likely be engaging with staff from other schools, different from their own.

"Activities will be hosted at a select few high school host sites, probably not at your regular school site, and will be supervised by adult staff from various schools across SFUSD," the district said.

And of course, social distancing and other health and safety guidelines would be enforced.

SFUSD stressed that on-campus opportunities would only be available to seniors who were registered or signed up so they urged participants to respond to the survey if they’re planning to take part.

The on-campus events would be held in the coming weeks, separate from and prior to in-person graduations set to be held June 1-3.

Advertisement

SFUSD said that it would have more details about the plans at the regular San Francisco Board of Education meeting on Tuesday at 4 p.m.