Plea to give high school athletes a chance to play sports may come to conclusion

A plea to give high school athletes a chance to compete may come to a final conclusion on Friday.

It's been a long conversation between high school coaches, athletes and the governor's office.

No high contact sports, like basketball or football, are allowed right now.

But there's a hope that will change from the governor's office to provide more guidance on whether there's hope for athletic seasons this year.

Recently, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is guidelines on safely reopening schools.

For areas with higher transmission, most sports should be done outdoors.

According to the CDC with the physical distancing of six feet or more, those with the group, "Let them Play CA" are hoping and expecting for a positive outcome.

Also expected on Friday, a hearing in a lawsuit on behalf of two San Diego high school athletes against the state, alleging health officials have not provided enough data to shut down sports.