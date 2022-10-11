Pleasanton police investigate series of residential break-ins

Authorities are investigating a series of home-break-ins Pleasanton that share some commonalities.

Pleasanton police said since the beginning of this year, there have been 35 reports of residential break-ins.

Officers said the suspects broke in through the back of the house to steal jewelry and purses.

Fortunately, no one was injured in any of the incidents police said.

One incident was caught on home surveillance video and the home's security system activated, causing the suspects to flee.

Authorities said they are still trying to find the suspects tied to the crimes and are asking residents to stay vigilant.