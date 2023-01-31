Plumes of smoke coming from Martinez refinery
MARTINEZ, Calif. - Firefighters responded Tuesday afternoon to reports of a fire at a refinery in Martinez.
Contra Costa Health service said there were several reports of a fire at Martinez Refining Company with light smoke coming from the area.
The refinery said in a Facebook post that on-site firefighters responded around noon to smoldering material in out-of-service equipment.
The company said there were no injuries and there have been no impact operations at the refinery.