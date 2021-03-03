Police activity causes lockdown of small area in Fremont

article

Fremont police are asking the public to avoid the area around the 43000 block of Ellsworth Street because of an active investigation.

The general area outside of the perimeter is not on lockdown, Fremont police Tweeted.

From above, SkyFOX could see several police vehicles that appeared to be focused on a residence.

Fremont police also had their military-grade armored vehicle in front of the residence as well.

Fremont police have not offered any details about what they are investigating.