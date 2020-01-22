Police activity in Livermore near I-580

article

All lanes of eastbound Interstate Highway 580 have reopened following police activity in Livermore early Wednesday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The CHP said only the off-ramp to Airway Boulevard remains closed after the initial closure started around 4 a.m.

Livermore police declined to offer additional information on the police activity.

But CHP officers, Alameda County sheriff's deputies and a man in an ambulance were seen on scene. A drone was also spotted flying above.

