Police activity in Livermore near I-580
LIVERMORE, Calif. - All lanes of eastbound Interstate Highway 580 have reopened following police activity in Livermore early Wednesday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The CHP said only the off-ramp to Airway Boulevard remains closed after the initial closure started around 4 a.m.
Livermore police declined to offer additional information on the police activity.
But CHP officers, Alameda County sheriff's deputies and a man in an ambulance were seen on scene. A drone was also spotted flying above.
