Police activity near San Jose's Oak Grove High School

San Jose Police Department confirms there is police activity in the area of Oak Grove High School Thursday night.

"We do have officers in the area and are not releasing any information at this time," Officer Gina Tepoorten told KTVU.

The school, located at 285 Blossom Hill Road, was evacuated earlier this week because an improvised explosive device was found on campus, but was later rendered safe by the police department's bomb squad.

Part of East Side Union High School District, officials said Oak Grove would have increased police presence on campus and are working with FBI and Santa Clara County crime labs to investigate the explosive device.

