Police investigate officer-involved shooting in Danville
DANVILLE, Calif. - Authorities responded to an officer-involved shooting in Danville Thursday afternoon.
The shooting happened near Sycamore Valley Road between Brookside and San Ramon Valley Blvd.
Officers have asked community members to avoid the area as the investigation continues.
Before the incident officers received reports of a man throwing rocks at cars along Interstate 680. It is unclear if the two incidents are connected.
No further information was immediately available.