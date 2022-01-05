Police arrest man waving ax and knife in front of Beast Fitness San Jose

Police on Wednesday morning arrested a man who had been waving an ax and a large knife at Meridian Park Plaza in San Jose.

The man had been standing in front of Beast Fitness San Jose on Meridian Avenue about 3:15 a.m.

Video at the scene showed him walking around with the weapons, one in each hand.

He seemed agitated and was pacing back and force. He wore a green baseball cap, a long shirt and jeans. At times, he appeared to be talking to himself.

Police said the man repeatedly ignored commands to drop his weapons and then he broke into the gym.

He was seen throwing objects at police officers, before barricading himself inside for nearly two hours.

A police officer shot a pepperrball at the man and took him into custody.

No injuries were reported.

No more information was immediately released.

