Police called to North Bay high school after student injured in fight

At least one student was injured during a fight at a Santa Rosa high school on Wednesday morning, police said.

Police were notified at 11:11 a.m. of a fight at Montgomery High School on Hahman Drive.

Numerous officers responded to the scene, police said, but the suspect fled the campus.

The fight is still being investigated but police do not believe there is a threat to the community. More information will be released as it becomes available, a Santa Rosa police spokesperson said.