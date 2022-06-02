Police chief to give update on missing Oakley woman Alexis Gabe

article

The Oakley police chief on Thursday is expected to give an update on the status of missing 24-year-old Alexis Gabe.

A news conference will be held at 11 a.m.

Gabe has been missing since Jan. 26.

The recent nursing school graduate had visited her ex-boyfriend in Antioch the night she went missing and police have searched his home twice, but not named him as a suspect. Her car was found the next day in Oakley, about a mile from her home.

Gabe's family found her car with the keys in the ignition, abandoned on a dead-end street in Oakley. Her family said Gabe had no connection to that street.

Earlier this month, police confirmed a cell-phone case found in Antioch was that of the missing 24-year-old woman's. It was considered a "key piece of evidence."

Those with information as to the whereabouts of Alexis Gabe are asked to call 925-625-7009 or Alexistips@ci.oakley.ca.us.