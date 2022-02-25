Police in Concord investigating deadly crash involving 2 vehicles, bicyclist

Police in Concord are investigating a deadly crash involving two vehicles and a bicyclist.

The crash happened at around 3:30 p.m. on Friday. The crash is affecting traffic on Galindo Street and Clayton Road. The street is closed in both directions. Drivers should expect delays.

Contra Costa fire officials said when they arrived at the scene, a bicyclist was trapped between a light pole and a truck. Police have not confirmed who died in the crash.

Our camera crew arrived at the scene and saw a tree-care truck was smashed into a pole with extensive damage to its front end.

We will update this story with more details as we learn them.