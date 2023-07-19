Oakland: 2 double shootings that left 3 dead within 4 hours

Oakland police scrambled to figure out what happened in two separate deadly double shootings on Wednesday less than four hours that left a total of three people dead.

In the first case, a man and a woman were found shot to death in a home in the 1100 block of 89th Avenue in the Highland neighborhood about 1:30 a.m.

Neighbors said they heard gunshots. Family members appeared to have arrived at the house but did not want to speak publicly.

Homicide investigators have been collecting evidence and picking up pieces to the scene.

Then, about 5 a.m. in the 1200 block of 19th Avenue, police found a victim had been shot to death. A short time later, another victim arrived at a hospital with a gunshot wound, according to police spokeswoman Rosalia Lopez.

Police have not answered any questions yet about motive or arrests in either of the cases.

