Police investigate deadly motorcycle crash in San Jose

By KTVU staff
Published 
Updated 5:22AM
San Jose
KTVU FOX 2

Deadly motorcycle crash in San Jose

There's been a deadly motorcycle accident in San Jose.

SAN JOSE, Calif. - San Jose police on Tuesday were investigating a deadly crash after reports of a motorcyclist down. 

The crash was reported about 1:15 a.m. at San Tomas Expressway and Payne Avenue.

The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

The crash marks the city's 14th fatal collision and the 15th traffic fatality for 2022.  

The cause is still under investigation.

