Police investigate shooting death of 35-year-old man in Antioch

Antioch police are trying to figure out who killed a 35-year-old man.

The 911 calls came just after 11:30 p.m. Wednesday regarding shots being fire in the 2100 block of Peppertree Way.

Witnesses told police they saw a man down on the sidewalk. The victim had been shot at least once, police said.

Antioch have not arrested anyone and have not released any more details.

Antioch police investigate a homicide in the 2100 block of Peppertree Way. Dec. 4, 2019